BBMP Workers Are Using Proper Safety Gear: Bengaluru Mayor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Thursday refuted reports claiming that workers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike were working without proper safety gear."BBMP workers are 100 per cent using proper safety gear. They are washing their hands. They are using gloves and masks. All precautionary measures are being taken," Kumar told ANI.Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking a total number of cases to 124 including 3 deaths and 11 discharged, the state Health Department said.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,069 on Thursday, after as many as 235 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 53 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

