BCCI Appoints Rudra Pratap Singh as Third Member of CAC

Mumbai [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday appointed Rudra Pratap Singh as the third member of the Cricket Advisory Committee members (CAC).On Monday, former Cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik were selected to the CAC, for interviewing candidates for the national selection panel.Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik have been appointed for a term of one year.Lal was a member of the Indian side that lifted the 1983 World Cup and had played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India.He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.RP Singh appeared for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian team that emerged victorious in 2007 T20 World Cup while Naik represented India in 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is. (ANI)

