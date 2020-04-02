BEL Contributes Rs 12.71 Cr to PM CARES Fund to Combat COVID- 19

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The employees of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have contributed their one days salary amounting to Rs 2.71 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, the BEL said on Thursday.

The PSU said in a statement the company has also released Rs 10 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund towards PM CARES fund, to combat and contain the COVID-19 pandemic in India and also for relief efforts.

BEL is putting in all efforts to support the countrys war against COVID-19, the press release said.PTI GMS

