Belur Math to Remain Closed Till Further Notice in View of COVID-19 Spread

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math to remain closed amid coronavirus spread till further notice.Recently, a notice was issued by the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission saying the offering pranam to president Maharaj will remain suspended."Offering pranam to revered president Maharaj will remain suspended until further notice," it read."Regarding Mantra-Diksha the devotees are requested to contact in person or over the Phone 033-26545700 between 10.30 am to 11.30 am or 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm," it further added.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

