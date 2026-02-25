Bhagalpur, February 25: A head-on collision between a bus and two auto-rickshaws on NH-31 near Dayalpur in Bhagalpur district claimed the lives of four people, while eleven others were left injured on Tuesday. Nawgachhiya Superintendent of Police (SP), Prerna Kumar, said that the police officials reached the accident spot and provided quick assistance to the injured. Kanpur Dehat Road Accident: Vehicle Carrying Family Falls into Pond on Auraiya-Kalyanpur Route, 4 Dead, 6 Rescued (Watch Video).

"We received information of a collision between a private bus and two auto rickshaws. We reached there. Looking at the seriousness of the incident, officials from nearby police stations also reached the spot. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) traffic, and District Magistrate reached here, I also reached... Prima facie, this looks like a speeding bus hitting the smaller vehicles. 4 people have died. Others have been referred to Bhagalpur for better medical treatment... The response time was quick, and the injured were sent to nearby hospitals for medical assistance. We will identify the bus driver after filing the FIR, and further legal action will follow..." she stated. Nepal Road Accident: 19 Killed, 25 Injured After Packed Bus Plunges off Mountain Highway in Kathmandu.

District Magistrate (DM) Nawal Kishor Choudhary said that two of the four deceased have been identified. One belongs to Katihar and the other to Khagaria. "A head-on collision occurred between a big bus and two small vehicles. Four people have died; two of them have been identified - one of them was from Katihar and another from Khagaria. We are looking for documents in the vehicle, but we have not found any. We will hand over the bodies to their families once they are identified...11 people are injured, and they have been sent to the hospital..." he stated. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

