Buxar, February 25: A joyous wedding celebration in Bihar’s Buxar district turned into a scene of horror after an 18 year old bride was allegedly shot at point blank range during her jaimala ceremony on Tuesday night.

The victim, Aarti Kumari, was on stage at a wedding venue in Chausa Nagar Panchayat when the shocking incident unfolded around 11 pm. The baraat had arrived from Ballia in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and rituals were underway when the accused reportedly fired a single shot at her abdomen, triggering chaos among guests. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bihar Bride Shot on Stage During Wedding Ceremony in Buxar

She was first rushed to Sadar Hospital in Buxar, where doctors provided emergency first aid before referring her to a Trauma Centre in Varanasi due to the severity of her injuries. Hospital officials have described her condition as life threatening and confirmed she remains under intensive care.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may be linked to a previous relationship. Police believe the suspect was upset over her marriage and acted out of rage. Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya is supervising the probe. The accused is currently absconding, while his parents have reportedly been detained for questioning. Barmer Kidnapping Caught on Camera: Teen Abducted From School Gate While Appearing for Board Exam, Video Goes Viral.

Authorities say efforts are underway to arrest the suspect soon as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

