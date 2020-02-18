Bhim Army Seeks Nod for Rally in Nagpur''s Reshimbaug, Moves HC

Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Nagpur police commissioner on a petition filed by a Bhim Army functionary over permission to hold a rally in Reshimbaug area here on February 22.

The ground in which the Bhim Army wants to hold a rally, to be addressed by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, is close to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Kotwali police denied permission citing law and order.

The petition, filed by Bhim Army Nagpur district chief Praful Shende through his counsel Firdos Mirza, said the outfit had got permission from the CP and Berar Education Society which controls the Nagpur Improvement Trusted-owned ground.

However, the petition stated, the Kotwali police station denied permission citing law and order.

It sought directives from HC to the state government and police commissioner to grant permission to Bhim Army to hold the rally.

Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar issued notices to the respondents to reply before the next date of hearing scheduled for February 20.

