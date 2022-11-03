The cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik is now the captain of the house after co-housemate Gautam Vig was evicted. MTV Roadies: Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shalin Bhanot’s Audition Goes Viral on Social Media! (Watch Video).

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, a new captaincy task has been announced where housemates will choose the next captain. They will be seen hearing the reasons for selection from the housemates and choosing captain. Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Appreciate Shiv Thakare’s Reaction Towards Archana Gautam’s ‘Chote Log’ Statement! (View Tweets).

However, Abdu Rozik will be announced as the captain of the house this week. Abdu is a Tajik singer, blogger, actor and wrestler. He holds the record of being the world's smallest singer.

