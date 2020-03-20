BJD MP Meets Sitharaman, Seeks Release of Pending Performance Grants of 114 ULBs

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lawmaker Amar Patnaik on Friday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with other party MPs to release the pending basic and performance grants amounting to around Rs 700 crore to Odisha in respect of 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) arising out of the 14th Finance Commission recommendations.Patnaik said that the Finance Minister has assured him to immediately look into it."She has already spoken to the RBI Governor yesterday on our demand for the safety of the fixed deposit of temple trust kept in YES bank," Patnaik said. (ANI)

