BJP Criticises Vijayan for Not Participating in Video Conference Called by PM on COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 (PTI) The Kerala BJP on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not participating in the video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

BJP state chief K Surendran said while the whole country was fighting the pandemic together, it was "inappropriate" on part of the Kerala chief minister to miss the meeting.

"Kerala chief minister said he had attended the last meeting and hence he did not attend today's meeting. However, most of the chief ministers, who attended the last meeting, had attended Monday's meeting. While the whole country is fighting the pandemic together, his absence cannot be justified," Surendran said in a statement

However, Vijayan, in his daily COVID-19 evaluation press meet, said the Union cabinet secretary had on Sunday informed that only a few chief ministers will have a chance to speak at the video conference.

"We were asked to share the topics which we would like to share in the video conference. We had informed the cabinet secretary about it on Sunday itself. The cabinet secretary had informed us that only a few chief ministers will get a chance to speak during the conference," Vijayan said.

Only nine chief ministers got the chance to speak during the video conference called by the prime minister.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose participated in the conference.

The Kerala had informed the cabinet secretary about the concerns of the state government on Sunday itself.

Vijayan said the state government had said that the lockdown could be extended partially till May 15.

