New York, March 4: Several school districts across Northeast Ohio were placed on high alert Wednesday, March 4, after receiving a series of threatening phone calls and emails. The threats, which began during the morning hours, prompted immediate lockdowns in districts including Rocky River and several others in the Greater Cleveland area. Local law enforcement agencies and the FBI have launched a coordinated investigation into the incidents, which are currently being treated as "swatting" calls intended to trigger emergency responses.

The lockdowns disrupted the school day for thousands of students as police conducted thorough sweeps of campus buildings and grounds. While many of the threats were deemed "not credible" shortly after the initial reports, school administrators maintained strict safety protocols out of an abundance of caution. Parents were notified via emergency alert systems to stay away from campus perimeters to allow officers to secure the facilities and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Lockdowns in Rocky River and Surrounding Districts

In Rocky River, the school district was placed under a full lockdown after a specific phone threat of violence was made to one of the buildings. Students were kept in secured classrooms with the lights off while Rocky River Police officers searched the premises for any potential hazards. Similar measures were reported in other nearby districts, where administrators opted for "soft lockdowns," restricting entry and exit from buildings while classes continued under heightened supervision.

Law enforcement officials stated that the threats appear to be part of a broader "chain of incidents" targeting schools across Ohio. "The safety of our scholars is our highest priority, and we take every threat with the utmost seriousness until it can be proven otherwise," a district spokesperson noted.

Preliminary findings suggest that the calls may be linked to a nationwide trend of swatting, a criminal act involving a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed officers to a specific location. The FBI's Cleveland field office is working with local detectives to trace the origin of the digital and phone-based communications.

Authorities emphasized that making such threats is a federal crime that puts innocent lives and first responders at risk. In recent months, Northeast Ohio has seen an uptick in these hoax calls, leading to calls for stricter penalties for those found responsible for inducing panic within educational institutions.

