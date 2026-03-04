Mumbai, March 4: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has appealed to the Government of India to help bring his son back home safely from Dubai amid escalating tensions due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Taking to Instagram, the singer expressed concern for his son Jay Bhattacharya, who is currently stranded in Dubai following disruptions triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. Calling it an “incredibly distressing time” for the family, Abhijeet wrote a note, which read: “My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family.”

“I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest.” The singer concluded: “We are hoping for your urgent support and intervention. Please help bring him home safely. @narendramodi@meaindia @moca_goi @amitshahofficial @jaybhattacharya_@airindia @emirates @indigo.6e @spicejetairlines.” It was on February 28, that massive explosions rocked Tehran after Israel launched what it described as “preventive” missile strikes against Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the region. Israel-Iran War: Lara Dutta Hopes ‘Better Sense Prevails’ After Being Stuck in Dubai With Her Daughter (Watch Video).

The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East. Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. Over 2024 and 2025, a long-standing shadow conflict between Israel and Iran escalated into a series of unprecedented direct military confrontations, including major aerial strikes and reciprocal missile attacks that marked a dangerous shift from indirect hostilities to overt warfare. Iran-Israel War: Lakshmi Manchu Says ‘Only Love Shall Prevail’ As She Prays for Brother Vishnu Manchu’s Safety in Dubai.

Earlier this week, Israeli warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, hours after rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel, local television channel al-Jadeed reported. Talking about Abhijeet, Abhijeet has sung 6050 songs in more than 1000 films. Some of his iconic tracks feature in BBC's "Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of all time".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).