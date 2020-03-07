BJP is Scared of Congress, Says Madhya Pradesh Minister

Orchha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister of Commercial Tax Brijendra Singh Rathore on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "scared" of the way Congress is working for the development of the State and hence is trying to topple the ruling dispensation. "They are afraid of the way we are working for the development of the state. They are trying to bring down our government but I say it with full confidence that we will complete our five-year term and will come to power again," said Rathore. "The whole country knows the way BJP is kidnapping and keeping MLAs in Bangaluru and other places. They are trying to bring down our government", he added.Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused BJP of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru.In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

