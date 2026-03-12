Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited the Bharadi Devi Temple at Gairsain during his morning walk and offered prayers at the temple.

The Chief Minister bowed at the feet of the Goddess, seeking blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the State and for the continued progress of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Why Has Stock Market Crashed Again Today, March 12, 2026?.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand government had earmarked thousands of crores of rupees as part of the recently presented budget of the state in an effort to promote spiritual tourism.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, "sacred land of the Ganga River, Yamuna River, the Char Dham, Adi Kailash and several revered Shakti Peeths, Uttarakhand has long been a centre of faith for Sanatan followers across the world. In this context, the state government is making efforts to promote Uttarakhand as a major hub for religious and spiritual tourism and pilgrimage, which is also expected to boost economic activities in the state."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, March 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Aradh Kumbh Mela will take place in 2027 in Haridwar.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is working to strengthen the spiritual essence of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The state government has allocated funds in the 2026-27 budget for several projects, including the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, the Nanda Devi Raj Jat, and the Saryu River Front project," the statement added.

Along with the ongoing Badrinath-Kedarnath Reconstruction Project, the government has already begun infrastructure development works around 48 temples under the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission.

Meanwhile, Dhami informed the House during the Budget Session in Gairsain that the state government has made a provision in the 2026-27 budget to construct mini stadiums in each block across the State to strengthen sports infrastructure at the grassroots level.

After the grand hosting of the 38th National Games, the Dhami government in Uttarakhand has intensified efforts to expand sports facilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)