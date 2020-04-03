Blacklisting Proceedings Against 360 Foreigners Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Who Have Left India: MHA

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Blacklisting proceedings have started against 360 foreigners who participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities in India and left the country before borders were sealed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Union Home Ministry said Friday.

The ministry has also ruled out deportation of 960 foreigners who came on tourist visa and participated in Tablighi activities, saying action has already been initiated for alleged violations of visa conditions under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

All Directors General of Police and Commissioners of Police have been instructed to initiate strict action in such cases, it said.

"At this stage there is no question of deportation...As and when deportation will take place, it will be as per standard health protocol," a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, responding to a question on deportation of 960 blacklisted foreign nationals linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15. Many of the participants have tested positive for COVID-19 in several states.

The Ministry has also asked the states and Union Territories to take strict action in reported cases of attacks against health care professionals and frontline workers.

The ministry has asked states to ensure security of medical fraternity, it said.

