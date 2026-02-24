Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated the Khadi Holi Festival organised by the Kalash Sangeet Kala Samiti in Champawat.

According to a press release, on this occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to preserving and promoting Kumaon's rich folk culture, traditions, and cultural heritage.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that Khadi Holi and Baithaki Holi of the Kumaon region are not merely festivals or cultural events, but living expressions of the region's vibrant folk culture, traditional music, and social harmony. He added that this age-old tradition, passed down through generations, has strengthened folk faith, cultural awareness, and collective unity.

As per the release, the Chief Minister stated that such cultural events help society stay connected to its roots. Filled with traditional Holi songs, musical instruments, and collective participation, the festival connects people with sweet childhood memories and serves as a medium to introduce the younger generation to their cultural heritage.

He further said, "The state government is continuously working towards the preservation of folk art, language, and culture. By promoting various cultural events, fairs, and festivals across the state, local artists are being provided with platforms, which not only strengthen cultural heritage but also offer them new recognition and opportunities."

Expressing confidence, the CM Dhami said that such events will infuse new energy into the state's cultural legacy and further strengthen the spirit of social harmony and collective participation. Appreciating the organisers, the Chief Minister noted that the initiatives by the Kalash Sangeet Kala Samiti are playing an important role in preserving the region's cultural richness.

A large number of local residents, public representatives, artists, and cultural enthusiasts attended the programme, said the release.

Earlier today, CM Dhami met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi for a courtesy meeting, where they held detailed discussions on the preparations for the Mahakumbh to be held in Haridwar in 2027 and projects related to the Namami Gange programme. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami requested early approval of projects worth Rs 408.82 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to ensure that the Haridwar Kumbh 2027 is organised successfully, in a well-managed manner, and in an environmentally sustainable way. (ANI)

