Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Sunday commemorated his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Tanya Deol by sharing unseen throwback pictures from his wedding in 1996. The 'Barsaat' actor took to his Instagram handle, marking the special occasion with a series of precious memories and penned a loved-up note for his wife in the caption. He wrote, "My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary," followed by a heart emoji. Bobby Deol Followed COVID-19 Guidelines Even Before The Pandemic Happened (Watch Video).

Bobby had posted two candid moments from their wedding ceremony held on May 30, 1996. Decked as a groom, Bobby couldn't stop smiling at his wedding while Tania looked like the shy bride. The shared photos served as a time capsule, as they show Bobby and Tanya first as lovers, then as husband and wife, and finally, as a mature couple who have maintained their relationship with dignity as many years have passed. Aashram Season 2: Adhyayan Suman Says He Has Recorded His Own Songs for the Role of a Rockstar in Bobby Deol’s Web Show.

Bobby Deol's Wedding Anniversary Post For Wife Tanya Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

The couple has two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby is the second son of actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Parkash Kaur. On the work front, Bobby, who was last seen in the Netflix film Class of '83' and the MX Player show 'Aashram', has 'Penthouse' and 'Love Hostel' in the pipeline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)