Bhopal, December 3: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself on his third marriage anniversary. The alleged incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday, December 1 and Monday, December 2, in Indore's, Sadar Bazar area. The incident came to light when the deceased's mother went to her son's room in the morning and found him hanging.

Although the police did not recover any suicide note, the deceased family members have blamed his wife and in-laws for allegedly harassing him as he stayed with his extended family. According to a report in FPJ, the deceased was identified as Kamal Jatva, a resident of Brahma Bagh Colony. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Jatva was worked as a fabrication worker. Indore Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Losing Ability To Walk in Horrific Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh.

Jatav's younger brother Gagan claimed that Kamal's wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law were pressurising him to leave his family. It is learned that Jatav's wife and in-laws wanted him to stay with his wife in a rented place. Gagan also alleged that Kamal's wife and in-laws were continuously harassing his brother for the past six months over the same issue.

He also said that his brother's wife was living at her parent's home and refused to return to her in-law's house. It is also reported that Kamal was abused when he went to bring his wife back home a few days ago.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

