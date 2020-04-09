Bollywood's #DilSeThankYou to Mumbai Police for Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI): After actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to thank Mumbai Police for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus, several other Bollywood actors expressed gratitude to the cops. As asked by Kumar, many of the actors including Karisma Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday used the hashtag #DilSeThankYou in their posts.While the senior Kapoor sister posted a picture of herself holding her iPad which had #DilSeThankYou written over it, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, posted a video of the Mumbai Police working during the lockdown.Karisma also thanked other frontline workers like medical professionals, government officials and vendors selling essential items."Thank you @mumbaipolice for ur courage , determination and undying spirit to keep our city safe specially at this time. Also thank all the doctors , nurses , volunteers, NGO's , government officials , vendors , building security for helping selflessly #dilsethankyou #MumbaiPolice," the 'Raja Hindustani' actor wrote in the caption.Bebo pledged to stay at home along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to make the work of police officials easier."Gratitude and respect for each and every Police officer. Working tirelessly to help get the situation under control. Let's help them now....Saif, Taimur and I pledge to stay home... can you?#MainBhiMumbaiPolice #MumbaiPolice," the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote in the caption.'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter also posted a picture of himself holding '#DilSeThankYou' placard and wrote, "#DilSeThankYou. Thank you to our bravehearts - who are as of this moment putting their time, energy and even their own health on the line to give us ours.""AND a special mention to every cleaning staff member, every ration provider and everybody working to provide essential services at this crucial time," his caption further read.Actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday also tweeted to thank the police force."A heartfelt thank you to the @MumbaiPolice who are tirelessly working day and night to keep us safe and protected. The least we can do for them is #StayHome," tweeted Dhawan."To the brave hearts of the #MumbaiPolice & #MaharashtraPolice who are working round the clock to keep us safe & secure. We are grateful for all your efforts and hope to fight this battle together. Thank you. #DilSeThankYou," tweeted Panday.Many other Bollywood celebrities including actors Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and film director Karan Johar. (ANI)

