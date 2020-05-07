Bosch Resumes Production at Most of Its Plants

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Thursday said it has resumed production at several plants across India following relaxation of guidelines for the third phase of lockdown.

On March 25, the company had announced suspension of operations at its plants in Bengaluru, Naganathapura and Bidadi in Karnataka, Nashik in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Oragadam and Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu beyond March 31 till further notice to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"...we wish to inform you that the operations have been resumed at the above mentioned plants except plants situated at Oragadam which will resume its operations on May 8, 2020 and plant situated at Gangaikondan which will resume its operation on May 11, 2020," Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said all the necessary precautions and measures have been taken to gradually ramp up operations at the respective plants.

The Home Ministry has allowed factories in rural areas and those outside municipal limits to resume operations under strict safety and hygiene norms with the aim to kick start economic activity in the third phase of lockdown till May 17.

