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Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 13 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan on Monday to review and streamline preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim later this month.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister described the visit as a moment of immense pride and joy for the people of Sikkim, especially as it coincides with the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the state's Statehood.

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He emphasised that all arrangements must reflect the highest standards of efficiency, dignity, and excellence.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a comprehensive review of preparedness was undertaken, covering key aspects such as logistics, security arrangements, and the overall programme framework. Officials engaged in detailed discussions to ensure seamless coordination among departments, timely execution of responsibilities, and the upholding of Sikkim's legacy of warmth and hospitality.

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The Chief Minister issued clear directives to all concerned departments to maintain close coordination and ensure that every aspect of the visit is conducted smoothly and successfully.

The meeting also included deliberations on key projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, along with foundation stone-laying ceremonies for several major initiatives across the state.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Chief Secretary, Heads of Departments (HoDs), and senior officials from various wings of the State Government. Key areas of discussion included logistical planning, security coordination, infrastructure readiness, and programme execution, with an emphasis on seamless collaboration across departments and adherence to timelines. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)