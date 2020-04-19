Brazil Reports over 6,000 COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Brasilia [Brazil], April 19 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 36,000 with the death toll standing at over 2,340 according to the country's Health Ministry.Brazil registered 2,917 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,599 according to the ministry's Saturday data. The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 2,347.On Friday, the ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 33,682 and the death toll was 2,141.According to the ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is around 6.4 per cent.Brazil's state of Sao Paulo currently has the largest number of coronavirus-infected people: 13,894 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry's Saturday data. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)