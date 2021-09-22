Documentary on singer Britney Spears will explore her highly-publicised conservatorship. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the project's official teaser, wherein Britney is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009. For the unversed, Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly Sharmaji Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana 'Levitating' on Sets of Her Bollywood Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Her father Jamie Spears served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues. Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the past two years. And earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate. Titled Britney vs Spears, the clip features a voicemail left by Britney to her lawyer at 12:29 a.m. on January 21, 2009, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch Britney vs Spears Teaser Below:

"Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship..," she can be heard saying the teaser. The 18-second teaser has created curiosity among social media users. "This is gonna be SO good!!! And right before the next court date! More s**t is gonna come out. I can feel it," a netizen commented. "Omg! It's happening. Can't wait to see it," another one wrote. Erin Lee Carr has directed the upcoming project.

