Brunei Reports First Coronavirus-related Death

World. (File Image)

Boundary Seri Begawan (Brenei), Mar 28 (AP) Brunei says a 64-year-old citizen has become the tiny oil-rich kingdom's first death from the new coronavirus.

The health ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the man started showing symptoms four days after he returned March 4 from a trip to Kuala Lumpur and Cambodia. It said he was hospitalized March 12, but died Friday night.

Brunei has reported 115 cases since dozens of its citizens returned from a mass religious gathering in Malaysia that has sickened hundreds in the region. (AP)

