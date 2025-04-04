PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4: As the sacred festival of Ramnavmi draws near, ISKCON Attapur, Hyderabad has started its celebration in the most impactful way--by serving those in need. Renowned for its dedication to Annadaan, or free food distribution, the temple has announced a large-scale initiative to distribute 1 lakh nutritious meals over a week-long period. This humanitarian effort began on Ugadi (March 30) and will conclude on Ramnavmi (April 6), ensuring that countless underprivileged individuals in and around Hyderabad receive wholesome meals during this auspicious time. ISKCON Attapur's Ramnavmi celebration will distribute 1 lakh nutritious meals over a week, feeding the underprivileged in Hyderabad and fulfilling the temple's vision of ensuring no one within a 10km radius suffers from hunger.

Sachinandan Hari Das, a resident monk of the temple, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "True celebration lies in uplifting others. Srila Prabhupada, the visionary founder of ISKCON, envisioned that no one within a 10 km radius of our temples should suffer from hunger. In alignment with this vision, our Ramnavmi Annadaan initiative will utilize over 13,000 kgs of grains, 4,000 kgs of vegetables, 1,000 kgs of sugar, 500 litres of ghee, and 300 kgs of fruits. Our dedicated volunteers will ensure that these meals reach the underprivileged and vulnerable communities across Hyderabad."

Beyond festival-related efforts, the temple's 'Food for Life' initiative has been a vital support system for vulnerable individuals since March 2020. Every day, 2,000 free meals are distributed not only to migrant workers but also to those traveling from nearby Telangana villages seeking medical care in Hyderabad's hospitals. A significant portion of the food distribution takes place around Osmania Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Indo-American Hospital, and Secunderabad Railway Station. Additionally, daily wage earners and laborers struggling to afford meals benefit from this initiative. Even during the most challenging phases of the pandemic, ISKCON Attapur remained steadfast in its service, ensuring that no one went hungry.

ISKCON Attapur's commitment to free food distribution has seen remarkable growth over the years. Since Sept 2020, more than 30 Lakh meals have been distributed, underscoring ISKCON's steadfast dedication to tackling hunger.

ISKCON's 'Food for Life' program is globally recognized as the largest vegetarian food distribution initiative, operating in over 60 countries and serving millions of meals daily.

In addition to nourishing bodies, ISKCON Attapur is committed to nurturing minds and souls. The temple conducts online sessions focused on mental well-being, guiding participants through meditation and spiritual practices based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. These programs are designed to help individuals reconnect with their inner selves and find peace through the divine names of Krishna.

With its unwavering dedication to both physical sustenance and spiritual enrichment, ISKCON Attapur continues to be a pillar of compassion and service. This Ramnavmi, the temple is transforming celebration into an act of giving, ensuring that the spirit of the festival is truly realized through generosity and kindness.

About ISKCON Attapur

Situated in the heart of Hyderabad, ISKCON Attapur has been an integral part of the community, fostering spiritual growth and social upliftment. Established in 2021 as an extension of the esteemed ISKCON Abidis temple, it has become a sanctuary for devotion and service. Through various religious, spiritual, and welfare programs, the temple actively engages with the local population, promoting the wisdom of the Vedic way of life. With its far-reaching charitable initiatives, ISKCON Attapur remains steadfast in its mission to provide solace, sustenance, and enlightenment to all who seek it.

