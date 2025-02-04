New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Around 10 exhibitors from Russia will participate in the India Energy Week (IEW), the second largest energy event globally, officials told ANI.

India Energy Week 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 11-14 in New Delhi. IEW 2025, spanning over 1 lakh square metres, will be the second-largest energy event globally in terms of participation, exhibition space and sessions.

This time more than 700 exhibitors have booked the space to display their products which is an increase of 57 per cent from the last edition held in Goa.

Last year, the 2nd edition of IEW held in Goa had 445 exhibitors including Make in India pavilions. In the first edition of IEW held in Bengaluru, there were 326 exhibitors.

Exhibitors from India, the UK, UAE, Belgium, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkiye, Canada, Japan, France, Singapore, the US, Netherlands, Germany, and Norway will display their products during the event.

India, as the 3rd largest energy consumer globally, is at the heart of the global energy dialogue. With its thriving economy and expanding population, the country is projected to witness the largest increase in energy demand, making it a significant contributor to global energy demand growth.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has unveiled ambitious plans to steer towards a greener future. These plans aim to tackle climate change while fostering sustainable growth on a global scale.

To meet India's goals of providing secure, accessible, affordable, and sustainable energy, substantial investments will be directed across the entire energy supply chain. These investments offer unparalleled opportunities for the global energy community to contribute to transforming one of the world's most crucial energy markets.

Serving as a dynamic platform to drive global energy demand discussions, India Energy Week 2025 will facilitate collaborative dialogues by convening experts, policymakers, and industry leaders. India Energy Week will highlight India's role in the global energy ecosystem, enhancing global perspectives on energy security, sustainability, innovation, and the challenges posed by surging energy demand.

70,000 Energy Professionals from more than 120 countries are coming. More than 6000 conference delegates will be attending around 95 conference sessions which will be conducted during this four-day IEW. (ANI)

