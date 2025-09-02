VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: If one were to describe 108 Woods in a single word, it would be 'antithesis' - the property has been created as a living space that stands in stark relief to a world that glorifies hustle and where time has become transactional, reduced to meetings, deadlines and productivity goals. An oasis of calm, it is nestled in a landscape woven with forest trails, lakeside mists, and hilltop breeze, existing almost in a dimension that runs parallelly to the mayhem of big city life located just minutes away.

- The location of the property in Mulshi offers buyers and investors the luxury of convenience - it is located 30 minutes and two hours away from Pune and Mumbai, respectively

- 108 Hours operates on a seamless leaseback model that delivers lifelong value to buyers

- The developers have collaborated with the award-winning Ar. Khozema Chitawala to create homes that are in complete harmony with their environs

- The property is themed on a unique philosophy - Mulshi Hours, which reimagines not just space but also time

The latest offering from the reputed Pune-based developers - Siddhi Buildcon, 108 Woods was designed around a novel concept: five restorative hours that came to be described as Mulshi Hours. A quiet philosophy that is divided into five essential hours, namely Birdsong, Bloom, Stillness, Sundown and Stardust, Mulshi Hours is envisioned as a state of being. From its very inception, the developer's goal was to create not just a property but to redesign the very idea of time, and to create homes that offered more than amenities but a way of life. The entire property is a manifestation of this ethos and attempts to transform the way resort-style homes are designed, built and consumed.

With the vision of delivering a cohesive lifestyle experience, property is being offered to buyers and investors through a curated leaseback model. Accordingly, Siddhi Buildcon has joined hands with a global hospitality operator to create a stronger value proposition by adding the advantages of professional management, high occupancy levels and robust revenue streams. For buyers, this ensures that they don't just own a piece of prime hospitality real estate but are also able to participate in a structured income model that is backed by the strength and stability of a leading hospitality brand.

"Our goal was to create a product that serves as a hospitality asset for both buyers and investors. We've chosen the sales and leaseback model because it delivers the ideal balance between lifestyle ownership and financial returns. Buyers enjoy the privilege of owning a luxury second home without the hassles of management, as the property is operated end-to-end by our global hospitality partner. Each home is maintained with impeccable consistency and world-class care, ensuring consistent and qualitative standards of upkeep," shared Niraj Kankariya, founder of Siddhi Buildcon.

The location too was selected bearing in mind its proximity to Pune and Mumbai, with the two urban hubs respectively located 30 minutes and two hours away from the property. 108 Woods has been conceptualised, designed and executed as more than a second-home project - it is a curated asset that combines the three cornerstones of location, luxury and lifestyle. To further amplify the project's allure, Siddhi Buildcon has worked closely with the acclaimed architect Ar. Khozema Chitalwala to create homes that seamlessly intertwine with Mulshi's natural contours, while being understated, functional and timeless.

"The true strength of 108 Woods lies in its ecosystem - homeowners don't just buy property; they belong to a circle where world-class design, five-star hospitality and lifestyle experiences come together. Every home remains alive and operational year-round, assuring owners of consistent yield. This makes 108 Woods a legacy investment that rewards emotionally and financially," continues Kankariya.

Looking ahead, Siddhi Buildcon will selectively engage with lifestyle and F&B partners to deepen the ecosystem, ensuring that ownership at 108 Woods is not just about a place in the hills, but about being part of a living, evolving experience. The developer has entrusted Anex Advisory with the sales and marketing mandate for the property. The latter are targeting discerning individuals and families who are seeking more than just a second home but a world-class asset that offers them a passive income source minus the usual stressors associated with ownership. Their primary audience includes HNIs and UHNIs from Mumbai and Pune, who appreciate exclusivity, hospitality and long-term value creation.

