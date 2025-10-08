PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: When 11-year-old twins Eva and Amaira Deotale took the stage at TEDxMiltonKeynesYouth, the audience anticipated a simple youth talk. Instead, they witnessed a powerful call to action that continues to resonate far beyond the auditorium walls.

"Disability does not mean defeat; it means determination," the twins declared during their talk Through Our Eyes: Rethinking Disability, urging society to shift from viewing disability as a limitation to recognising it as a symbol of resilience and possibility. The overwhelming response in the room was followed by thousands more engaging with their message online via the TEDx YouTube channel.

A Campaign Rooted in Inclusion

Eva and Amaira are no strangers to advocacy. As co-founders of Being Purple, their campaign to make disability conversations accessible to children and communities, the twins have worked tirelessly to foster inclusion

In just two years, they have:

- Delivered disability awareness sessions to hundreds of schoolchildren.

- Raised over £7,000 for muscular dystrophy charities.

- Authored two children's books teaching kindness, empathy, and inclusion.

- Launched a school magazine to spread equality among peers.

- Experimented with AI-powered inclusion tools like AccessGPT and digital "inclusion agents."

They have also engaged Members of Parliament to highlight the lack of disability awareness in the education system, calling for inclusion to be prioritized in future curricula.

National and International Recognition

Their impact has not gone unnoticed. Eva and Amaira have been honoured with prestigious awards, including:

- The UK Prime Minister's Points of Light Award.

- Recognition by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

- The Mayor's Award for leadership in community initiatives.

- Multiple school awards for service and inclusion.

These accolades not only recognise their extraordinary efforts but also underscore the importance of empowering young voices to drive societal change.

Merging Creativity, Technology, and Advocacy

What distinguishes the twins is their ability to combine creativity and technology with advocacy. From writing children's books to developing AI tools, they demonstrate that inclusion can be both innovative and relatable. Their work proves that inclusion is more than a concept -- it is something to be lived, practiced, and advanced daily.

Looking Forward

For Eva and Amaira, the TEDx stage was not a conclusion but a milestone. They continue to expand Being Purple, collaborating with schools, communities, and global organisations to advance disability inclusion worldwide.

As they reminded their TEDx audience: "Where some may see life limited, we see some of the strongest people in the world."

Learn More

Watch their TEDx Talk: Through Our Eyes: Rethinking Disability -- https://youtu.be/OdGnxbDZ-vc

Visit Being Purple: https://beingpurple.co.uk

Eva and Amaira's journey is proof that sometimes the youngest voices deliver the most powerful lessons.

