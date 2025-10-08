Mumbai, October 8: Ukraine on Tuesday said that the armed forces caught an Indian national after allegedly fighting alongside the Russian army. The Ukrainian Army released a video of the man on its Facebook handle, identifying himself as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, a resident of Gujarat. According to the Ukrainian Army, the man surrendered to the 63rd Mechanised Brigade after just three days on the battlefield.

Back home, Majoti's uncle confirmed that he went to Russia to study and work. "He had gone to Russia to study and work. His mother is his family, who works very hard to manage all finances. His parents have separated. He had studied well here, but I am unaware of how much he has studied," Majoti's uncle told ANI. ‘Don’t Want To Go Back to Russia’: Indian National Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein Captured by Ukrainian Forces After Fighting for Russian Army (Video).

Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain's Uncle Shares Ordeal

#WATCH | Morbi, Gujarat: Abdul Ibrahim Majoti, maternal uncle of Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain, who surrendered before the Ukrainian Forces after fighting for Russia, says, "He had gone to Russia to study and work... His mother is his family, who works very hard to manage all… pic.twitter.com/q1v16WxoQF — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

Who Is Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain?

Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein (22) hails from Gujarat's Morbi. Hussein is a student who went to Russia to study at a university. According to a video released by the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, Majoti was sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges.

Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain's Video After Capture Released

In an effort to avoid jail, Hussein reportedly signed a contract with the Russian military to participate in Moscow‘s “special military operation” in Ukraine. “I didn’t want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the special military operation. But I wanted to get out of there,” he can be heard saying in the video. ‘Stay Away From Any Offers’: MEA Advises Indian Citizens Against Joining Russian Army, Issues Stern Advisory.

Ukraine Says It Captured Indian Man Fighting For Russia, Releases Video

Ukrainian Defenders from the 63rd Mechanized Brigade captured a 22-year-old Indian who fought on the Russian side. Majothi shared that he came to Russia to study at a university, and at some point was sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges. He… pic.twitter.com/7X3yMRUUVu — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 7, 2025

Video of Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain Captured by Ukraine

According to Majoti, he underwent a 16-day training, then he was sent on his first combat mission against Ukraine. He spent three days there, then surrendered to the Ukrainian 63rd Mechanized Brigade, after fighting with this commander. He revealed that he was promised financial compensation by the Russian army.

In the video, he said, “I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres away.” He further added that, “I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn’t want to fight. I needed help. I don’t want to go back to Russia. There is no truth there, nothing. I’d rather go to prison here (in Ukraine).”

As of yet, the Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed the reported capture of an Indian citizen in Ukraine. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said it is verifying the reports and has not yet received any formal update from Ukrainian authorities regarding the development.

