New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Indian IPO market is set for a significant week starting Monday, with 14 new initial public offerings (IPOs) across the mainboard and SME segments.

These IPOs, combined on the mainboard and SME, aim to raise over Rs 7,000 crore collectively.

Among the mainboard IPOs, subscription for National Securities Depository Ltd's shares will start on Wednesday with an issue size of Rs 4,012 crore (entirely an offer for sale); the price band is Rs 760-800 per share.

NSDL, India's largest depository, is expected to attract strong institutional demand due to its role in the growth of Indian capital markets, analysts said.

Among other mainboard issues are those of Aditya Infotech (opening on Tuesday) with an issue size of Rs 1,300 crore and a price band of Rs 640-675 per share. It is an IT services firm focusing on cloud, automation, and AI segments.

Laxmi India Finance is opening for subscription on Tuesday with an issue size of Rs 254 crore, priced at Rs 150-158 per share. It is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) targeting MSME and vehicle loans in Tier II and rural areas.

Sri Lotus Developers is opening on Wednesday with an issue size of Rs 792 crore, price band kept at Rs 140-150 per share. It is a real estate player.

The SME IPOs that will be up for subscription, with issue sizes ranging from Rs 20 crore to Rs 130 crore, are: Kaytex Fabrics; Renol Polychem; Cash Ur Drive; Mehul Colours; Takyon Networks; M&B Engineering; BD Industries; Umiya Mobile; Repono; and Flysbs Aviation.

Furthermore, the week starting Monday, a long list of companies is set to be listed on the main board and the SME board.

Indiqube Spaces is scheduled to be listed on Wednesday. GNG Electronics will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday.

Brigade Hotel Ventures will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday.

Shanti Gold International will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Friday.

Savy Infra, Swastika Castal, Monarch Surveyors, TSC India, Patel Chem Specialities, Shree Refrigerations, and Sellowrap Industries are set to be listed as SMEs over the next week.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in India are expected to regain momentum after a relatively steady first half of 2025, the latest data analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated.

The financial information and analytics firm attributed favourable equity market conditions and a healthy pipeline of planned share sale deals in India.

The initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process by which companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from investors. (ANI)

