New Delhi, July 27: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will likely allow Android users to import their profile photos directly from Meta-owned Facebook or Instagram. This update is said to be rolling out gradually to select beta users. The upcoming feature could make it easier for WhatsApp users to manage their profile pictures.

The feature to import profile photos is available in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.23 update. As per a report of WABetaInfo, some beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta can now import profile pictures directly from Facebook or Instagram. The feature will gradually be made available to more users in the coming weeks. Lumo AI Assistant: Proton Launches ‘Privacy-First’ AI Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot.

Earlier, users wishing to set their Instagram or Facebook profile picture on WhatsApp had to go through a manual process. This often involved downloading the image or taking a screenshot, particularly if the original photo was not saved on their device. However, with the new update, this process is expected to become much easier. WhatsApp will help to retrieve the chosen image from the connected Meta account for allowing users to set it directly as their profile picture without any hassle.

Reports indicate that a select group of beta testers now have access to the new feature on WhatsApp, which enables them to choose a profile photo from Facebook or Instagram. To use this option, users can navigate to the profile section within their WhatsApp settings, where they usually update their profile picture. The new feature joins the existing choices available to users, which include selecting an image from their gallery, capturing a new photo with the camera, creating an AI-generated profile picture, or using an avatar. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on New ‘Status With Disappearing Options’ Feature’, Releasing in Future Android Beta Update.

Users might benefit from a streamlined way to personalise their profile pictures by importing images from their linked social media accounts of Meta. The integration is optional and is turned off by default. Reports suggest that linking WhatsApp to the Meta Accounts Centre doesn’t impact core privacy settings, and the end-to-end encryption still protects chats and calls. To use it, users may need to link their WhatsApp account with the Meta Accounts Centre.

