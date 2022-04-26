Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Surat Chapter of the 2022 IIMUN conference was inaugurated at Surat Indoor Stadium on 22 April commencing the three-day event hosted by Shantaben Haribhai Gajera Trust which manages various schools and educational institutions in and around Surat.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Ambassador to Kazakhstan for India His Excellency Ashok Sajjanhar, Director General of Indian Council of Cultural Relations and former Ambassador Suresh Goel, MLA Darshana Jardosh, MLA Smt. Zakhnaben Patel and Smt. Hemali Boghawala mayor of surat, noted media personalities Terence Lewis and Cyrus Broacha, Trustees Chunibhai Gajera and Kinjal Gajera and thousands of learners and educationists from all over the city.

The inauguration commenced with Trustee Chunibhai Gajera welcoming the gathering to celebrate life and learning. He expressed happiness for being able to come together once again with renewed vigour and enthusiasm.

Speakers and educationists present at the ceremony spoke to the learners about the need for the youth to take active interest in politics and governance. They averred that conferences like this offer the young a springboard to help their careers.

The three-day IIMUN conference came to an end on 24 April, Sunday with prize distribution with also doubled up as the closing ceremony. The previous day, that is, on 23 April the delegates socialised after the conference closed for the day.

The three-day event was a success for it achieved what it sought to achieve - learners took active interest in the workings of the government and the constitutional process. With mock sessions like these, they will be better able to answer when the call to lead comes. We need better leaders, better policy makers and better thinkers who have the best interest of the society in mind. We believe we have been able to plant the seed. Time will tell when this acorn grows into an oak.

For more information, please visit gajeratrust.org.

