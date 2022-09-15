New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV): More than 20 students of IPM Careers Institute, the national leader in IPMAT test preparatory services, secured final admission to IIM Indore IPM. Many students of IPM Careers emerged as state toppers as well, much to the elation of their parents, and the entire staff of the institute. Apart from IIM Indore, more than 30 students got into the prestigious IIM Rohtak IPM program also.

Of the 22 students who secured final admissions in IIM Indore, Aditya Chaudhary and Nikunj Dhakre secured AIR 1 in their respective categories in the prestigious management entrance examination.

Many of them joined IPM Careers Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack IPMAT, considered one of the toughest entrance exams. They attributed their entry into the elite list of top performers in IPMAT to their efforts in understanding the concepts, and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. Jiya Mehra, Lucknow topper, said, "I am grateful that IPM Careers Institute has helped me with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, I would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time."

Congratulating the students, Ashutosh Mishra, Co-Founder of IPM Careers, said, "We congratulate the students for their exemplary feat. Over 30,000 students registered for the IPMAT 2022 from across the country. Their achievement as top performers speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best with their future endeavours."

He added that during the pandemic-hit academic years, IPM Careers Institute walked the extra mile to turn students into top performers in IPMAT. "We stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students. We made study materials, and question banks accessible online. We conducted several virtual motivational sessions and seminars on exam preparation and time management skills. It is heartening to see our efforts paying off, as evident from the score sheets of our students", added Ashutosh.

IPMAT is conducted in 2 steps to give admission to the prestigious IIM Indore IPM program. The first step is a written exam known as IPMAT and then on the basis of the performance in IPMAT, a handful of students are called for an interview.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is a unique and creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. It is a 5-year dual degree (BBA+MBA) program. The average placement of the IPM 22 batch was Rs. 25.01 lacs per annum which makes this program among the highest placement-providing program. IPM is offered immediately after class XII/Higher Secondary or equivalent from schools across India.

IPM Careers, considered as best IPMAT coaching in India, provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for IPMAT. The "IPM Careers" brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in the IPMAT entrance examination.

With over 3 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in IPMAT. IPM Careers is headed by Ashutosh Mishra, IIM A alum and Deepak Kushwaha, IIM L alum. IPM Careers now has 4 centres and planning to open another 10 by 2024.

To know more, visit - www.ipmcareer.com and www.ipmcareer.com/ipmat-coaching

