New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, on Wednesday said the company aims to roll out 2 million vehicles over the next five years and plans to manufacture hydrogen-powered buses and trucks from its Lucknow facility.

The announcement came as Yogi Adityanath flagged off the rollout of the 10 lakhth vehicle from Tata Motors' Lucknow manufacturing plant. Chandrasekaran highlighted the strengthening industrial partnership between the group and the state of Uttar Pradesh.

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"I am very sure that the 20 lakhth vehicle milestone will be achieved within the next five years, given the growth trajectory. While our portfolio was limited earlier, it has now expanded significantly. In addition to traditional trucks and buses, we are manufacturing vehicles across multiple powertrains, including diesel, CNG, and electric. In the future, hydrogen-powered buses and trucks will also be produced here," he said.

He noted that the growth of the Lucknow facility aligns with India's broader vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, along with the state's ambition of becoming a USD 6 trillion economy under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

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"There are immense opportunities in India, and the economy is expected to grow at a pace higher than most global economies over the next few decades. The vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Viksit Uttar Pradesh as a USD 6 trillion economy reflects this potential," he added.

The event also marked the 34-year journey of the Lucknow facility, which commenced operations in 1992. Chandrasekaran described the plant as a symbol of long-standing partnership and trust between the Tata Group and the state government.

"It is a matter of immense pleasure to witness the rollout of the 10 lakhth vehicle. This milestone is not just a measure of commercial success but a reflection of the enduring partnership between the Tata Group and Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that while the first million vehicles took over three decades, the next million are expected to be produced at a much faster pace.

Chandrasekaran further highlighted the group's expanding presence in the state across sectors such as software, power, hospitality, retail, and defence. He noted that Tata Consultancy Services currently employs around 20,000 professionals in cities including Lucknow, Noida, and Varanasi, with projections to double this workforce to 40,000 over the next five years.

"In addition to Tata Motors, the Tata Group has a rapidly expanding footprint in Uttar Pradesh. TCS alone employs 20,000 professionals here, and we expect this number to grow significantly. Overall, the group has a strong and growing workforce in the state," he said.

He also outlined the group's social development initiatives, including water body regeneration projects in Mathura and skill development programmes. Chandrasekaran announced the launch of an AI technology centre of excellence in Gorakhpur, aimed at driving industrial and social transformation in the region.

"We are launching an AI technology centre of excellence in Gorakhpur today. This initiative will help expand our presence and contribute to transformation across industries and the social sector through AI," he said. (ANI)

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