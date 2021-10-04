New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): More than 55 students of ForumIAS Academy have been selected in the Top 100 in the Civil Services Examination from ForumIAS, a coaching institute for Civil Services Preparation, based out of New Delhi.

Yash Jaluka, Mamta Yadav, Apala Mishra have secured ranks 4, 5 and 9 from the Academy.

Also Read | CUCET 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA at cucet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

Overall more than 300+ candidates out of the 761 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for appointment to the IAS, IPS and other Allied Services under the Union Govt, have benefitted from ForumIAS Academy.

"ForumIAS has been a friend, philosopher and guide during my tedious UPSC journey. I joined the Academy for test series and classes. I am truly grateful to the ForumIAS team for being the building blocks of my preparation," says Apala Mishra, an alumni of Army College of Dental Sciences, Hyderabad. She decided to join the academy after she was unable to clear the Prelims in her first two attempts, and met with success.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Over Non-Payment of Rs 300 Loan in Anand Parbat Area, 3 Apprehended.

Divya Mishra, an officer serving in the Allied Services, who wrote the Civil Services Examination again to secure a top rank, said, "ForumIAS Academy played an important role in the "quality enrichment" in my preparation. Its Director, Ayush Sinha provided me candid, sincere and continued guidance." Divya has secured Rank 28 in the Civil Services Examination.

ForumIAS was founded by Ayush Sinha, a Manipal Institute of Technology alumni, as a discussion forum for his Interview preparation in 2012. It set up an offline center for training candidates for the Civil Services Examination in New Delhi in 2016, due to its huge popularity among the students.

It first shot to limelight when its student, Anudeep Durishetty secured Rank 1 in Civil Services Examination 2017, and attributed his success to the Academy. In the very first year of its setting up an offline center, the Academy students secured Ranks 1,3,5,7,10 in top 10 in the Civil Services Examination 2017.

"We believe in peer-to-peer learning, provide a free and massive community support to anyone wanting to prepare for Civil Services Examination, and paid mentorship to those needing professional help," said Ayush Sinha, Founder of ForumIAS.

Sinha added, "We have a phygital model of education where our students can join and attend our courses online or offline. They get all the classes and services, including mentorship both through the physical as well as digital medium. We provided blended learning to our students before the term became popular during the pandemic."

Beyond the academy, ForumIAS.com is a massively popular platform for discussions related to Civil Services Preparation, used by lakhs of aspirants.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)