New Delhi, October 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the provisional answer keys of Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Candidates can access the answer key on the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to login with their registered credentials to access the provisional answer key.

The entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and postgraduate (PG) courses was conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24. It was held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, can raise objections using valid supporting documents. They also need to pay Rs 200 for each question challenged.

Here Are Steps To Check The Answer Key:

Visit the official website of CUCET - cucet.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021.”

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials, including - application number, password, or date of birth.

The CUCET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and the CUCET 2021 answer key.

Notably, for raising objections, aspirants need to click on the “View/Challenge Answer Key” link on the home page. Mention the question IDs in sequential order. After saving the claim, upload the required documents. Then candidates need to pay the processing fees. The objections will be accepted till October 5. The NTA will then release the final answer key.

