New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The third edition of the International SME Convention 2023 (ISC) commenced here on Sunday, organized jointly by the Ministry of MSME and Ministry of External Affairs, India SME Forum, along with the government of Madhya Pradesh as a Key State Partner and Uttar Pradesh as Associate State Partner.

Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSME is the chief guest for the inaugural event. The event will come to a close on Tuesday.

This year's convention is expected to be participated by over 1,500 SMEs with the main focus areas being India's major four sunrise sectors, which are cleantech and green energy, manufacturing, services sector and agro food processing and agri implements sector.

There will be several panel discussions that will aim to provide actionable insights and recommendations for building sustainable ecosystems for MSMEs and plugging SMEs into global value chains, by building strategic partnerships, leveraging digital platforms, focusing on innovation, complying with standards and regulations, and accessing finance, a release said. (ANI)

