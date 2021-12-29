New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Over 4.86 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year 2021-22 till December 28, Income Tax Department data showed on Wednesday.

A total 18,89,057 income tax returns were filed on December 28. With this, the cumulative number of ITRs filed for the Assessment Year 2021-22 rose to 4,86,34,306.

More than half of the total returns that have been filed are ITR-1. Of the total 4.86 crore ITRs filed so far, 2.57 crore are ITR-1.

The second-highest number is of ITR-4 which stood at 1.23 crore, Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

The last day to file ITR for the current assessment year is December 31.

Of the e-verified ITRs more than 2.88 crore ITRs have been processed and over 1.07 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued, according to an official statement released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

