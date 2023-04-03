New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): Introducing "5 to 15 Children Beyond Academics," the platform that goes beyond conventional learning to provide a holistic experience for kids between the ages of 5 and 15 years. Since its establishment in September 2019, the 5 to 15 CBA has been organising events for children that help them discover their hidden talents and enhance their skills. Their website also features children who perform in their events (5 to 15).

One of the most successful events held by the platform is the Children's Talk Show hosted in September 2019 ("Hum Hain Hero"), which had over 130 attendees and received extensive media coverage in Hindustan Times. The chief guest for the event was Pramod Kale, Padma Shri Award holder and Founder Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO.

Following the success of the Talk Show, 5 to 15 CBA has organised 200+ online workshops, webinars, talk shows, talent shows, and competitions, working with over 1500 children in the period 2020-2022, during the pandemic. They in turn built a community of 3500 parents in their Facebook group.

In their upcoming event on April 8, which is the Mega Children's Talk Show, 12 children are set to deliver speeches on the theme "Around the World," discussing various destinations across the globe. Each child will bring their unique perspective, sharing fascinating information about their chosen location. In addition to the speeches, 5 children will showcase their talents, adding an exciting element to the show. The event will be anchored by children, adding a youthful and refreshing touch to the program.

Also, the event will launch an Unique Awards Series for children in the same age group called "Hum Hain Hero" awards. A parent can nominate their child on the Nomination Form.

The Hum Hain Hero Awards are an initiative aimed at recognising and motivating children between the ages of 5 and 15 for their skills and passions outside of academics.

The Hum Hain Hero Awards are a great platform for children to showcase their talents and receive recognition for their efforts, hard work, and dedication. These awards cover a range of categories, including sports, theatre, fitness, music, dance, art, innovation, and social impact, to name a few.

The program recognises children from across the country, and the winners are chosen based on their unique achievements and contributions. The awards not only recognise children for their accomplishments but also serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for them to continue pursuing their passions and dreams.

The first edition of the awards ceremony will be held on April 8th, 2023, in Pune and will feature a talk show titled "Around The World" with 18 children delivering speeches and showcasing their talents, which will be co-anchored by children. This will be held at the BORI Auditorium in Pune.

The sponsors for the event are Kesari Tours,Tinkle, Milk, Nectar & Nature, Metabakes, Wit Blox and Sochu, and the number of attendees expected will be 120+.

In addition to the awards ceremony and talk show, 5 to 15 has planned several events for the year 2023. The "Hum Hain Hero Awards Second Edition will be held virtually on June 3, 2023, and the Third Edition will be held in July 2023 in Pune, along with a talk show and talent show. The Mumbai edition of the awards ceremony will be held in September 2023. And the "Hum Hain Hero" Awards Mumbai Edition will be held in Kolkata in December 2023.

Pooja Kumar, the brains behind the "5 to 15 Children Beyond Academics" platform, was recently recognised for her entrepreneurial efforts with the SMX Emerging Entrepreneur Award of the year. This award recognises individuals who have shown exceptional creativity, vision, and perseverance in building successful and innovative businesses.

In her acceptance speech, Pooja Kumar expressed her gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged that her journey with children had just begun.

Pooja Kumar's commitment to children's skill development is rooted in her belief that every child has unique abilities and potential that can be unlocked with the right guidance and support.

Overall, Pooja Kumar's work with children is inspiring, and her commitment to continuing her journey is a testament to her passion for making a difference in the lives of young people. Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to Education are sure to have a positive impact on children's academic and personal development for years to come.

5 to 15 Children Beyond Academics is dedicated to empowering children and providing them with opportunities to explore and develop their skills. With an exciting lineup of events and initiatives planned for 2023, 5 to 15 is the perfect platform for parents looking to enrich their children's lives beyond academics.

