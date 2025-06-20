NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: 5paisa Capital, one of India's leading discount broking firms, has officially launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP). This framework integrates Claude, a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM), with 5paisa's internal APIs. This launch represents a strategic integration aimed at enhancing user experience and brings AI-powered trading capabilities to 5paisa users. With MCP, 5paisa users can now perform a wide range of trading tasks -- from placing orders and analyzing market data to backtesting strategies -- simply by interacting with Claude via natural language. This rollout aligns with 5paisa's vision to simplify advanced trading tools for everyday investors.

With the MCP, users can now harness the power of cutting-edge LLMs to make more informed trading decisions using real-time market data and their own custom datasets. By enabling intelligent prompt-based trading through 5paisa XStream Open APIs, MCP empowers users to bring any data source -- be it weather, crop yield, or macroeconomic indicators -- into the decision-making process for personalized stock market analysis.

"We believe the future of investing lies in empowering users with intelligent tools that are not just data-driven, but context-aware. Model Context Protocol is our answer to the growing need for adaptive AI in financial decision-making," said Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital. "With MCP, even non-coders can now interact with complex datasets and advanced trading strategies through natural language -- truly putting the power of institutional-grade analytics into the hands of everyday investors."

Key Features of 5paisa MCP

* AI-enabled Trading Assistant: Built-in support for Claude LLM, with plans to support additional AI models soon.* Prompt-Based Interface: No coding knowledge required -- simply type commands like "Backtest my breakout strategy from Jan 2021 to Dec 2022".* Custom Data Integration: Users can include external context (e.g., climate data, economic forecasts) for enhanced decision-making.* Encrypted & Private: All data shared is encrypted during transit; users retain full control of data sharing.* Free for Existing Users: MCP is available at no additional cost to all current 5paisa account holders.* Cross-Platform Support: Available on Windows, Mac, and Linux via Claude Desktop.

The MCP assistant can also be used without logging in for general information and market research. However, advanced trading features and account-linked capabilities will remain exclusive to authenticated users.

This launch reinforces 5paisa Capital's commitment to offering the most innovative, accessible, and secure trading solutions in the Indian financial landscape. MCP is now live and accessible via the desktop and web application for all 5paisa customers.

