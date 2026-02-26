Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): A high-level delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Chennai on Thursday by special flight from Puducherry to review the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The delegation includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with other senior officials, forming a seven-member team.

Also Read | Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Date, Rituals and Cultural Significance of Amalaki Ekadashi.

The Commission is scheduled to hold consultations with the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), District Election Officers, senior police officials, and representatives of recognised political parties in Chennai.

Discussions will focus on election preparedness, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, security arrangements, and whether the polling process should be conducted in multiple phases.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to VD Savarkar, Says His Personality and Deeds Continue To Inspire Every Generation.

The team, which had arrived in Chennai from New Delhi earlier, also held discussions with senior officials in Puducherry regarding election arrangements.

Prior to visiting Chennai, the Election Commission on Wednesday directed officials to strictly enforce the rule of law without fear or favour, crack down on the flow of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies, and ensure coordinated action among enforcement agencies ahead of the Assembly elections in Puducherry.

During a high-level review meeting in Puducherry, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were instructed to act impartially, enhance voter comfort at polling stations, closely monitor social media to curb fake news, and publicly share details of Central Observers, the EC said.

Authorities, including police, transport, GST, excise and forest departments, were asked to ensure coordinated vigilance, while the Airport Authority of India and CISF were directed to strictly follow established protocols.

The review was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, in the presence of the CEO of Puducherry and senior officials of the Commission. The Commission also held meetings with recognised national and state political parties to assess poll preparedness and electoral concerns.

Representatives of national parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and Indian National Congress (INC), attended the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)