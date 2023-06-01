BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1: The Indian real estate industry's stars gathered at the illustrious 5th edition of the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2023. Held at Hotel Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, this prestigious event provided a remarkable platform for Real Estate industry leaders to come together, share knowledge, network, and honor exceptional achievements within the Real Estate fraternity. The event received tremendous support from esteemed partners, including Care Edge Ratings as the Association Partner, Zee Business as the Telecast Partner, National Real Estate Development Council Karnataka Chapter as the Conference Partner, The CEO Magazine as the Print Media Partner, and Insight Success Magazine as the Magazine Partner. The highlight of the day was an engaging panel discussion on the topic "Impact of Increasing Repo Rate on Housing and Real Estate Sector," skillfully moderated by Manoj Lodha, Vice Chairman Designate of NAREDCO Karnataka. Manoj's optimistic view on the real estate sector in India resonated with attendees. Sourish Pal, Director of Cushman & Wakefield, emphasized the industry's robust demand and the importance of continuous development. Aakash Jain, Director of CARE Edge Ratings, highlighted the sustained demand for residential properties, particularly pent-up demand. Shyam Mareddy, President of NAREDCO Karnataka Chapter, acknowledged the potential impact on affordable housing due to the repo rate increase but expressed confidence in the continued demand for mid-range and luxury properties. Mukesh Kanodia, Senior Executive President of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, provided insights into the potential consequences of the repo rate hike on borrowing costs for developers and project costs, which could affect housing demand. The event commenced with Aakash Jain, Director of Care Edge Ratings, welcoming the dignitaries and recognizing the resilience of the Indian real estate sector over the past year. The evening concluded with a glamorous red carpet walk featuring the winners of the highly esteemed Global Real Estate Brand Awards. The central theme of the awards ceremony revolved around acknowledging exceptional leadership, innovation, design and growth within the industry. Approximately 20 businesses and entrepreneurs were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their respective sectors. The esteemed awards were presented by chief guest Veteren Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim and renowned Architect Mr. Indrajit Kembhavi, creating a memorable evening of celebration and networking opportunities for attendees to connect and exchange ideas. The winners across various categories at the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2023 are as follows:

- Property Award of the year - Luxury Solitaire World, Solitaire Group - Property Award of the year - AffordableRRL Nature Woods, RRL Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd - Property Award of the year - Fluid HomesIconest, Icon Homz - Property Award of the year - RetailLVNG Design Studio at Spectra One, Spectra Construction - Most Admired Affordable Project of the YearVanamali, Eswar Construction - Most Admired Project of the yearTrifecta Retto, Trifecta Projects Private Limited - Most Innovative Ultra Luxury Project of the yearFrangipani, SPA Group - Most Admired Luxury Project of the yearCornerstone Akhinta Residences - Cornerstone Group - Best lifestyle Developer of the year SNN Raj Corp - Best Launch & Strategic Partner of the Year Houzbay Consulting - Best Themed Project of the year SPA Ecocity, SPA Group - Real Estate Professional of the year - Female Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, Executive President- Residential, Embassy Group - Real Estate Professional of the year - Male Prashant Chaubey, CFO, Sunteck Realty Limited - Young Achiever of the year Anuj Sanjay Shah, SNN Raj Corp - Women Achiever Award of the yearVyoma Pandit, Co founder- Flow Realty India - Most Enterprising CEO of the year

Pawan Sawhney, CEO, Address Maker - Lifetime Achievement of the year P. Dayananda Pai - Century Real Estate

