Almost five years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we finally have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on our hands now. Telling the story of Miles Morales as he reunites with Gwen Stacy and gets introduced to the multiversal Spider-Society, the film is an animated film like no other that constantly pushes the envelope in the best possible way. A story filled to the brim with heart and emotion, this was something special. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film is a Triumph of Animation with Lots of Spidey Goodness (LatestLY Exclusive).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse very much acts like a part one of a two-parter and ends on a cliffhanger that heavily teases what we can expect in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. There are a whole lot of cameos here and a bunch of references packed – so, with that being said, lets dive deep into the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and exactly see what goes down.

Watch the Trailer:

How Does Across the Spider-Verse Set Up Beyond the Spider-Verse?

A Still From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

To say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fleshes out the concept of the multiverse would be an understatement. It goes above and beyond and basically makes the entire thing a key part about the plot where its existence is once again threatened. Very early on in the film it is revealed that the Spot was actually a scientist at Alchemax who was responsible for Miles being Spider-Man.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the spider that bites miles and gives him his powers came from Earth-42 when Kingpin switched on the collider, with the Spot being a scientist on the team. And then during ITSV’s big climactic battle, the Spot is in the room with Miles and Kingpin, and gets pulled into the collider giving him his powers. So, this basically gives him the motivation of fighting Miles as his appearance gets ruined and he wants to seek away everything from him.

A Still From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse throws us a bone where Miguel explains that everyone who becomes a Spider-Man, needs to face a personal tragedy in life with having a closed one dying to them. Usually, the closed one being Uncle Ben or one of your parents which makes it a constant of the multiverse. With Miles being bitten, which wasn’t supposed to happen, the multiverse had to readjust itself and call for a different sacrifice in his universe’s Spider-Man, his uncle Aaron Davis, and now his father Jefferson Davis.

This in particular is something that doesn’t really sit well with Miles and makes him go against the Spider-Society since he doesn’t want to lose one in order to save millions. So, during his escape from the Spider-Society, Miles finally sends himself home back to his Earth through a multiverse machine, however, he just isn’t exactly home. Rather he finds himself in Earth-42 rather than his main universe and gets captured by his uncle Aaron, who is alive here. In a climactic reveal we then find out that Earth-42’s Miles is actually the Prowler, with the movie ending.

What to Expect from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

It definitely looks like the battle for the multiverse will be taking place in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. We see Gwen Stacy gather he own team of Spider-Men including Peter B Parker, Spider-Punk, Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and Penny Parker to save Miles, and that will perhaps be the main conflict of the film. Miguel alongside his Spider-Society folks is definitely after Miles, and Miles needs to make sure that he gets to his father in time to save him as the Spot also keeps going stronger.

It'll be the juxtaposition of everything built up in this movie, and it looks like Beyond the Spider-Verse might even pack in some more. Live-action universes were established in this film with the Spot traveling to the Venom universe and interacting with Mrs Chen, and Donald Glover also appearing as the Prowler in a cameo. If the Beyond in the title suggests anything, then we might be seeing the animated universe be merged with live-action as well.

A Still From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In the movie, Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man are canonised as well as most appear through re-used footage or have been referenced here and there. So, it definitely looks like Beyond the Spider-Verse might go a step beyond just animation. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: From Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Doctor Strange, Fans Find Interesting Easter Eggs in New Look at Shameik Moore's Marvel Film!

Whatever it may be, we will get to know when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on March 29, 2023. Until then, lets just rejoice and watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse again.

