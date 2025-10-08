VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: The highly awaited Mumbai Art Fair, one of India's leading platforms for emerging and mid-career artists, is back with its 6th edition from 10th to 12th October 2025 at the Nehru Centre, Discovery of India Building, Worli. This year, the fair will present a grand celebration of contemporary creativity, featuring over 3000 artworks by 250 artists from across the country. The 3 day show will be open from 11am to 8pm.

The exhibition will unfold across 85 air-conditioned booths, displaying a wide spectrum of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and prints. Since its inception, the Mumbai Art Fair has remained dedicated to providing opportunities for new talent, giving them visibility while connecting them with collectors, galleries, and art enthusiasts.

Mr. Rajendra Patil, Founder & Curator Mumbai Art fair shared, "Far more than a display of artworks, the 3 day art show provides art lovers with moments of reflection, tranquillity, and storytelling, encapsulating both spiritual and symbolic dimensions of Indian art. By uniting diverse artists and genres year after year, the fair has established itself as a vibrant cultural platform that caters equally to the passion of art lovers and the investment interests of collectors."

This edition welcomes several regularly participating galleries including thecurators.art, Bouquet of Art Gallery, Dev Mehta Art Gallery, Studio3 Art Gallery, RS Art Space, and Greyscale from Mumbai, along with Artecious World Art Gallery and Aura Planet from Delhi, and Arpitam Kala Mandir from Kolkata.

Among the featured artists are Om Thadkar, Ashwin Kumar, Dev Mehta, Beena Surana, Vijay Kumavat, Shirish Kathale, Gautam Das, Anjum Shah, Rohan Kunthale, and many others. Their works represent a variety of genres and styles from vibrant figurative art and symbolic works to abstract, experimental, and hyper-realistic pieces.

Visitors can expect to see figurative paintings by Purvi Lohana, Niyati Amlani, Akshata Shetty, and Ujjwala Surwade, alongside the strikingly orchestrated works of Pooja Vijayarangan and Jenaifer Daruwalla. Minimalist and symbolic creations will be presented by Rashmi Pote, Urvi Shah, Rupali Mansinghka, Devi Rani Dasgupta, and Sohan Kumar, while sculptor Rohan Sonavane will showcase his distinctive metal forms.

Also, on display are detailed realistic works by Shreekant Potdar, spiritual compositions by Monalisa Parekh, Shweta Rohira, Kanta Warde, Susmita Mandal, and abstract canvases by Ankita Rohra, Shivani Bannerjee, Lalita Sonavane, Manish Soni, Anjali Prabhakar, Mahek Gor, Samta Gala and Kailas Kale. Artist Shweta Rukme brings a monochromatic dimension with her black-and-white studies focusing on light, form, and value.

For admirers of landscapes, the art fair offers a wide variety - from abstract and semi-abstract landscapes to romantic, pastoral, floral, seasonal, and cityscapes. Highlights include landscapes by Varsha Patil, Ravishankar T and Kartikeya Khatau, flowerscapes by Ria Das, Vatsala Thakur, Sunandini Jayant, Dr. Jessica Serrao, and Gagandeep Singh Kochar, oils by Ashwin Kumar and Vasundhara Nanavati, and semi-abstract interpretations with diffused light by Rupali Mansinghka.

The exhibition will also present a fusion of the traditional and the contemporary, seen in the works of Jeenu Madan and Premal Shah, graphical pseudo-realism by Payal Sethia, traditional Indian-style paintings by Arvind Sharma, symbolic works by Rajiv Malayil, and photographic narratives by Rajeev Rai.

Tickets are priced at ₹199 and available through BookMyShow [https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/india-art-festival/ET00427061]

