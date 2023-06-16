Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): The 6th World Congress on Disaster Management will be organized in Uttarakhand from November 28 to December 1, 2023, in Dehradun.

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the brochure of the to-be-held global conference.

The theme of this year's conference is 'Strengthening Climate Action and Disaster' with special focus on Special focus will be on mountain ecology.

Innovation, cooperation and communication for disaster management will be discussed prominently in this World Congress, the Uttarakhand government said in a release.

Stating that Uttarakhand is a disaster-prone state, Dhami said experts from all over the world would converge at the event and the state government can leverage their expertise.

Notably, on this day a decade ago, a severe natural disaster took place in Kedarnath Dham in the state's upper reaches. Cloudbursts caused severe landslides and floods, leaving properties on a large scale. (ANI)

