Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 30: On World Digestive Health Day, ITC Ltd.'s Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains supported by the Protein Foods & Nutrition Development Association of India (PFNDAI), highlighted the fact that a significant percentage of Indians fail to meet their daily fibre requirement. The data shows that among 69,000+ individuals who were part of Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains' Fibre Meter Test on the website Happy Tummy, a staggering 69 per cent+ Indians consume less fibre than their recommended daily allowance (as per RDA 2020 for men & women in the sedentary category of work). Dietary fibre is an essential component as it aids in the maintenance of normal digestion, keeps everyone fuller for longer and facilitates regular bowel movements. Furthermore, amongst 5.7 lac+ consumers who have been a part of Happy Tummy's Digestive Quotient Test, 70 per cent Indians drink less than 8 glasses of water every day, 47 per cent Indians sleep for 6 hours or less every day, 35 per cent do not engage in any physical activity and only 40 per cent engage in some physical activity daily. Additionally, 75 per cent Indians reported facing moderate to severe stress. Talking about the findings, Dr Bhavna Sharma, Head - Nutrition Science, ITC Foods, says, "Digestive health plays a vital role in the overall well-being of an individual, and the insights from the DQ test serve as a wake-up call to prioritise our health, starting with the gut. Through these findings, Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains aims to create widespread awareness and empower individuals in the country to make positive changes for a healthier digestive system. By embracing a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, incorporating fibre-rich foods, and practising mindful eating habits, we can effectively support optimal digestion and prevent digestive ailments. We must re-evaluate our dietary choices and make conscious decisions to nourish our bodies, leading us to a healthier and more fulfilling life." Launched in 2021, Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains' Happy Tummy website has been developed as a content hub that offers different ways to assess one's digestion. The website also contains certified content, including blogs and videos by experts in the field of nutrition, as well as high-fibre recipes. Further, consumers can also book a free one-on-one consultation with dieticians, which is an initiative by Brand Touch India, for a personalized session, and try the Ask an Expert feature to get answers to their queries regarding nutrition and food-related topics. The Fibre Meter and My Meal Plan tools help individuals track and meet their recommended daily fibre intake based on their gender and age, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. Fibre-rich foods such as wheat-based products, multigrains, cereals, fruits, leafy vegetables, etc. aid digestion, offering a wide range of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals contributing to the overall digestive well-being. Surprisingly, as per the responses to Digestive Quotient Test, only 26 per cent of individuals consume multigrain daily, while 19 per cent do not consume it at all. In line with ITC's nutrition-first approach to 'Help India Eat Better', Aashirvaad Atta endeavours to support consumers with products such as Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains, which has a wholesome mix of six different grains making it an everyday source of high fibre. This high-fibre atta aids in the maintenance of normal digestion and through Happy Tummy, the brand aims to empower consumers by providing essential information on digestive well-being. *The analysis stated above is basis data collected over the last two years on the Happy Tummy website of Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains. Respondents comprise of both genders and from all 28 states & 7 out of 8 UTs (except Lakshadweep) and across different age groups.

