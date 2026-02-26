Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): After a prolonged argument with Shimla Police and high-voltage drama on Wednesday, the Delhi Police team on Thursday morning departed from the Shoghi barrier with all vehicles and the three accused who had been sent on transit remand by a local court.

According to officials, Shimla Police released all the detained vehicles, allowing the Delhi Police to proceed towards Delhi with the accused and seized material.

Speaking to ANI, a Delhi Police personnel said, "Delhi Police has left from the Shoghi barrier in Shimla. Delhi Police has given the seizure memo to Shimla Police. Delhi Police officials have taken along the DVR and seized the vehicle of the accused. Now, Delhi Police will produce the three accused before the local magistrate."

The official further stated that the three accused, Saurabh Singh and Arbaaz Khan from Uttar Pradesh, and Siddharth Avdhoot from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by Delhi Police from the Rohru area of Shimla district.

He added, "There was an argument at the spot, and questions were raised on how the Shimla Police was trying to seize our vehicle under the law. After that, Shimla Police, which had detained all our vehicles, finally released them. It is now almost 6 pm, and we are finally leaving. We were kept in detention for quite some time."

The Delhi Police ACP Rahul Vikram, while speaking with ANI, said, "We have given them the memo, which is the seizure memo. This is our government vehicle, in which case, the property was kept, so it could not have been seized. Finally, we are all leaving now. We were kept in detention for so long."

On the seizure of the police vehicle, ACP Vikram said, "You can't do it (seize the vehicle). When we have seized the DVR, and we have supplied the documents for it, then how can they search our vehicle for it on suspicion that the DVR has been stolen?"

The Delhi Police team is now proceeding towards Delhi and will produce the accused before a local magistrate as per legal procedure. (ANI)

