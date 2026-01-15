Mumbai [India], January 15 (ANI): India's higher education system has a significant gap in industry readiness, with nearly 75% of institutions failing to meet industry needs, according to TeamLease Edtech's report "From Degree Factories to Employability Hubs."

Despite the growing national focus on job readiness, the report indicates that only 16.67% of institutions achieve placement rates of 76-100% within six months of graduation.

The findings point towards a system-wide design challenge. Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, noted that the report exposes a "clear gap between aspiration and execution," describing a system that remains "structurally underprepared to deliver the outcomes it aims to achieve."

Curriculum relevance has been identified as the most significant structural constraint facing Indian HEIs. The data show that only 8.6% of institutions report full industry alignment across their programs, while over half (51.01%) report no alignment.

This lack of synchronisation is compounded by low industry participation in the classroom. Only 7.56% of institutions have integrated "Professors of Practice" across multiple programs, leaving most students without sustained exposure to modern workplace requirements.

Furthermore, more than 60% of institutions have not yet explored embedding recognised industry certifications into their academic offerings.

The report suggests that for employability to move beyond being a mere "buzzword," curriculum co-creation with industry partners must become a fundamental requirement rather than an optional add-on.

While experiential learning is widely considered essential for job readiness, the report finds that it currently "lacks structure and standardisation."

Adoption of mandatory practical training remains low. Internships are integrated across all programs in only 9.4% of institutions. 37.8% of institutions lack any internship integration. Only 9.68% of institutions utilise live industry projects to provide real-world experience.

This lack of practical exposure means a large portion of students graduate without the "job-relevant skills" needed to navigate the employment market effectively.

The report also highlights the failure of many institutions to leverage one of their most powerful assets: their alumni. While alumni are a critical bridge to industry, only 5.44% of institutions report having "highly engaged" alumni communities.

For most, these relationships remain minimal or absent, significantly limiting students' access to mentorship, industry referrals, and informal hiring channels.

To transform from "degree factories" into true "employability hubs," the report calls for a radical shift in how educational programs are built and delivered. The proposed roadmap emphasises making industry-aligned curricula, mandatory internships, and formal employer partnerships "non-negotiable" components of the education system. (ANI)

