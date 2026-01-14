NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14: RMZ, one of the world's largest privately owned alternative asset owners, today announced that RMZ Millenia Towers B and C, a 20-year-old asset, have been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification under the LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings (O+M: EB) rating system by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Achieving LEED Gold certification for 20-year-old operational assets underscores RMZ's sustained commitment to responsible asset management, operational excellence, and continuous environmental performance improvement. The certification reflects the successful implementation of targeted initiatives focused on energy efficiency, water conservation, and enhanced building operations.

The milestone was enabled through a series of progressive interventions, including chiller replacement projects, water conservation programmes, system modifications, and energy optimisation measures, delivered through close collaboration with multiple stakeholders. These enhancements were instrumental in meeting the rigorous performance benchmarks required for LEED certification and reflect RMZ's long-term, lifecycle-driven approach to sustainability.

Commenting on the achievement, Joseph T. Akkarakalam, Managing Director - RMZ Real Estate Partners, RMZ Office, said, "Securing LEED Gold certification for RMZ Millenia Towers B and C is a testament of our long-term approach to asset stewardship. Sustainability at RMZ is not a one-time milestone but an ongoing commitment embedded into how we operate, upgrade, and future-proof our buildings. Elevating a two-decade-old property to meet global green building standards reflects our focus on operational excellence, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility, while continuing to deliver high-quality environments for our occupiers."

"The work of innovative building projects like RMZ Millenia Towers B & C is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health. Because of RMZ Millenia Towers B & C, we are increasing the number of green buildings and getting closer to USGBC's goal to outpace conventional buildings, while being environmentally and socially responsible and improving quality of life for generations to come."

The LEED Gold Certification of RMZ Millenia Towers B and C further strengthens RMZ's portfolio of sustainable assets and reinforces its leadership in creating future-ready, high-performance workplaces aligned with global ESG standards.

About RMZ

RMZ, one of the world's largest privately-owned alternative asset owners, are long-term value investors with a legacy of excellence. RMZ is committed to delivering sustainable returns while shaping the future of real assets. Transforming India's landscape across real estate, infrastructure, and emerging growth sectors, we are contributing to the nation's economic development. Shaping Tomorrow, Today.

Real Assets: A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Structured around essential real assets, RMZ emphasizes expansion through strategic partnerships and a disciplined approach to risk management, delivering transformational growth while mitigating risks through geographic and sector diversification.

Real Estate: A Diverse Portfolio across Key Sectors

RMZ's real estate investments encompass a wide range of sectors, including Commercial Real Estate, Industrial and Logistics, Business and Leisure Hotels and and Retail. This diversity allows RMZ to focus on scaling businesses and enhancing value through operational improvements and strategic investments.

Infrastructure: Building Foundations for the Future

RMZ's infrastructure portfolio will encompass critical assets such as Healthcare and Digital Infrastructure. By prioritizing investments in these areas, RMZ supports the foundations of a sustainable global economy, with a focus on sectors poised for growth and long-term impact. The firm champions responsible and sustainable investment practices that create positive social impact and generate lasting stakeholder value.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to transforming how buildings and communities are designed, built and operated to create thriving, healthy, equitable and resilient places that advance human and environmental wellbeing. USGBC leads market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities.

For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

