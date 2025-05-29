A Beginner's Guide to Investing in IPOs in India

New Delhi [India], May 29: Investing in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) can be an exciting way for beginners to participate in the growth of emerging companies. But before applying for an IPO, it's essential to understand how it works, what you need to get started, and the role of a Demat Account in the process.

This beginner-friendly guide explains how to invest in IPOs in India and highlights how platforms like Bajaj Broking can simplify your investing journey.

What is an IPO?

An IPO (Initial Public Offering) is when a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time. Once listed on the stock exchange, these shares can be traded freely.

Companies usually launch IPOs for the following reasons:

* To raise capital for business expansion or debt repayment

* To improve visibility and credibility

* To allow existing investors to partially exit

What Do You Need to Invest in an IPO?

1. Demat Account

A Demat Account is a must-have to invest in IPOs in India. It's where your allotted shares will be stored electronically. You can open one easily through platforms like Bajaj Broking, which offers a seamless digital onboarding experience.

2. Trading Account

This account lets you buy or sell shares once they are listed.

3. UPI-Enabled Bank Account

For retail investors, IPO payments are done through UPI. Ensure your bank account is linked to a valid UPI ID.

How to Apply for an IPO - Step-by-Step

Step 1: Research the IPO

Read the company's red herring prospectus (RHP) on SEBI or NSE/BSE websites. Evaluate fundamentals, risks, and business models.

Step 2: Open a Demat and Trading Account

If you don't have one already, open it through a registered broker like Bajaj Broking for a fast, paperless setup.

Step 3: Log in to Your Broker's IPO Section

Browse available IPOs and select the one you want to apply for.

Step 4: Enter Bid and UPI Details

Choose your bid price and quantity. Then enter your UPI ID to authorize the payment.

Step 5: Approve UPI Mandate

Approve the payment request in your UPI app to block the funds until allotment.

Step 6: Check Allotment Status

Post-closure, check the registrar's website or your broker platform to know if you've received allotment. Allotted shares will be credited to your Demat Account.

Tips for First-Time IPO Investors

* Don't rely solely on hype; look at the company's financials and sector outlook.

* IPOs can be oversubscribed, so allotment is not guaranteed.

* Use platforms that provide IPO analysis and easy access to apply online.

Conclusion

IPOs offer an excellent entry point into equity investing, especially for beginners looking to be part of a company's early growth. By opening a Demat Account with trusted platforms, doing your research, and understanding the risks, you can make informed and confident IPO investments.

